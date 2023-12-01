Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority to hold public meetings on Maui and Molokaʻi

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is holding community meetings on Maui and Moloka’i next week.

Maui’s meeting will discuss proposed actions for tourism to support the island’s economic recovery, according to the HTA.

In light of the state Department of Health’s rapid assessment for fire survivors, the top priority of affected households was financial recovery.

The HTA is developing actions to help responsibly revitalize tourism based on input from the Maui community, along with economic data and stakeholders statewide. The public is invited to share their feedback on draft strategies and actions.

The Maui meeting is this Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall. To RSVP by Dec. 3, click here.

The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Click here to register.

Molokaʻi's HTA meeting will be held on Tuesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Paddlers Restaurant.

The agency is requesting Molokaʻi community feedback on the Destination Management Action Plan to educate visitors and manage tourism.

