Honolulu's Blaisdell Arena reopens after completing $9M renovation project

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published November 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM HST
Courtesy of the Neil S. Blaisdell Center

One part of the Neil S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu will reopen for events following a $9 million renovation.

City officials and community members held a grand opening and blessing for the Blaisdell Arena, a popular section of the center that hosts concerts and events, on Tuesday.

Renovations included new lighting, bathrooms, refurbished seats and safety improvements.

The Blaisdell is considered Honolulu's first convention center, after officially opening in 1964. Formerly known as the Honolulu International Center, the venue has since hosted major musicals, sporting events, conventions and more.

There are currently about two dozen projects to improve the arena, concert and exhibition halls as part of the city's $43.6 million renovation.

The Blaisdell closed in spring 2023 to begin projects on the arena. Now that it has reopened, the work will be done in sequences, so at least one facility remains open for operation.

“We all have wonderful memories at the Blaisdell Center Arena and, thanks to these renovations, we will be making memories for years to come,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday.

The Kamehameha Schools Christmas Concert, a private event, on Dec. 2 will be the first show in the newly renovated venue.

The first public event will be a concert headlined by American Idol winner Iam Tongi on Dec. 9.

Click here for more information.
