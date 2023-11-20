Lottery for Kahaluʻu Bay surf schools selects 3 companies from the same owner

Surf schools have been operating at Kahaluʻu Bay for decades, but some may need to relocate after a lottery significantly narrowed down the available permits for the area.

Four companies were granted permits Friday from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to run commercial surf schools at the popular Hawaiʻi Island break.

A "bingo-style" lottery drawing was held at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion to randomly choose from the 17 entered companies.

Some community members deemed the selection unfair because three of the four companies are owned by one person — Wesley Moore.

Hawaiʻi DLNR

The winners were Kauakea LCC, Hinaea Iliahi LCC, Kona Town Adventures LCC, and Kahaluʻu Bay Surf and Sea Inc.

Moore's three companies — Kauakea, Hinaea Iliahi and Kona Town Adventures — were legally established in 2021. They share the same mailing address in Kona.

The flagship name of his surf school, Kona Town Surf Adventures, began in 2016. His other LLCs listed on corporate databases include Kona Surfing Lessons, Kona Surf Tours, and Kona Town Surf.

The lottery was a "first of its kind," according to the DLNR, and was conducted to help manage overcrowding and unpermitted businesses in the area. In a statement, the DLNR said it settled on the lottery as the fairest way to award the permits at the popular bay.

The division wanted to issue permits based on seniority, but an effort to change state law to do so was unsuccessful.

The selected companies have 10 days to file paperwork. If not, the remaining schools on the waitlist may be considered.

The permits go into effect Dec. 4.