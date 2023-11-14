Patient at state psychiatric hospital is arrested after nurse's fatal stabbing

A patient at a Hawaiʻi psychiatric hospital has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old nurse at the facility, officials said.

Paramedics responded to the Hawaiʻi State Hospital in Kāneʻohe on Monday where a man, 29, with multiple stab wounds, was pronounced dead.

Honolulu police said a 25-year-old patient was arrested for murder.

According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, the patient was discharged from the hospital in August and was participating in a community transition program that allowed him to leave the site briefly during the day.

No information was immediately available Tuesday on what the patient used to stab the nurse.

A police arrest log identified the suspect as Tommy Kekoa Carvalho. He was in custody Tuesday, but not yet charged and couldn't be reached for comment.

The hospital primarily houses patients with significant mental health issues who have been ordered there by the courts after committing crimes. Courts may also order people to stay at the facility while they wait to be evaluated for their mental fitness to stand trial.

“We are extremely saddened to report that an incident on Hawaiʻi State Hospital grounds today took the life of a member of our Hawaiʻi State Hospital staff. Our thoughts tonight are with his loved ones," said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink in a statement.