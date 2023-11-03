Goodwill to get a new home on Hawaiʻi Island with expanded services

Goodwill Hawaiʻi is getting a new home in Hilo.

The organization will be consolidating its Hawaiʻi Island operations and will move in once its recently acquired headquarters are renovated.

According to Colliers International Hawaiʻi, which assisted the non-profit in this acquisition, Goodwill Hawaiʻi has picked up a more than 31,000-square-foot building on Makaʻala Street in Hilo for just over $6 million.

It's part of an effort by Goodwill to expand services on Hawaiʻi Island.

Katy Chen, president and CEO of Goodwill Hawaiʻi, told Pacific Business News that it has added two new stores on the island, and several more donation locations.

At the new property, it will consolidate operations that currently are housed in three different Hilo buildings. These include a store, a donation drop-off and processing location, and an office where it delivers community services.

All these will move to the new location once it’s been renovated.

Goodwill used a short-term loan to acquire the property. It has hired an architect and will launch a capital campaign to pay for renovations.

Services that Goodwill Hawaiʻi provides include day health program for adults with disabilities, job counseling, training and placement services for lower-income families, immigrants, youth and those coming out of incarceration.

