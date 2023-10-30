Federal grant seeks to support students of military families with STEM programs

Select Hawaiʻi schools educating students of military parents have received funding from the Department of Defense Education Activity to improve STEM learning initiatives.

Campbell-Kapolei, Kailua-Kalāheo, and Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua complex areas will each receive $2 million for separate projects.

Using project-based learning, the Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area plans to use its funds to support a program called "Pōhaku Kumu: Foundation Stones for Math Achievement." The goal is to enhance instruction on the basic skills of math and technology.

The project includes students at ʻEwa Beach, Hoʻokele and Iroquois Point elementary schools, ʻEwa Makai Middle, Ilima Intermediate, Kapolei Middle, Campbell High and Kapolei High.

The Kailua-Kalāheo Complex Area will use its funding for the "Kūlia i ka nu'u: Striving for Excellence in Developing Computational Thinkers through Enriching Computer Science and Math Education" project.

Students at ʻAikahi, Kainalu, Mōkapu, Kailua, Maunawili and Kaʻelepulu elementary schools, Kailua Intermediate and Kalāheo High will have the opportunity to enroll in computer science courses with the funding.

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area students will have the chance to focus on agriculture with STEM studies. Their project, "Agricultural Technology Innovation Project," focuses on sustainable food production in collaboration with other schools.

The project promises students at Wheeler, Waiawa, Daniel K. Inouye, Helemano and Mililani Uka elementary schools, Wheeler Middle and Leilehua High a chance to design and engineer "innovative agricultural practices."

“These generous grants will enhance STEM learning and provide our students with new technology and hands-on experiences that will be foundational for careers and future success," said Bob Davis, Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area superintendent.

For more information, click here.