2 federal judge nominees from Hawaiʻi advance to final round of approval

Two federal judge nominees from Hawaiʻi are a step closer to serving on the U.S. District Court for Hawaiʻi.

State court Judge Shanlyn Park and federal prosecutor Micah Smith advanced out of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. They await confirmation by the full Senate.

"Judge Park and Micah Smith are both highly qualified to serve on the U.S. District Court — both have led impressive legal careers and have exhibited a strong commitment to justice, fairness and objectivity,” Sen. Mazie Hirono said in a press release Thursday.

Smith is a graduate of Kauaʻi High School and has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi and the Southern District of New York. He is currently the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division at the Hawaiʻi office.

Judge Park has served on the First Circuit Court bench on Oʻahu since 2021. Prior to that, she worked at various Honolulu law firms and spent 10 years as a federal public defender.

If confirmed, Park would become the first Native Hawaiian woman to serve as a life-tenured federal judge.

Dr. Troy Andrade, an associate professor at the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law, said Park's background in criminal and civil law practice could be beneficial at the federal level.

"Some of the most controversial state and federal laws are challenged in federal district courts before they are appealed, ultimately, to the Supreme Court of the United States," Andrade said. "Judge Park brings unique and significant experience in both criminal and civil law practice. As a bonus, she already has experience as a trial judge."

Hirono, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said both nominations reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s dedication to a diverse federal judiciary. She said she looks forward to confirming Park and Smith on the Senate floor.

Under the administration, U.S. senators have confirmed a total

of 147 federal judges since January 2021.