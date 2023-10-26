Daniel K. Inouye painting unveiled in US Senate leadership portrait series

A portrait of the late Sen. Daniel K. Inouye can now be seen at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

It is the first portrait of a person of color in the U.S. Senate’s leadership portrait series.

It was unveiled Wednesday at a ceremony with the late senator’s family, Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Inouye represented Hawaiʻi in the U.S. Senate from 1963 until his death in 2012.

The oil-on-canvas portrait was completed by artist Kirk Kurokawa. Inouye is depicted in a suit with his left hand on his desk.

In the background is a flag of the U.S. Army 442nd Regimental Combat Team, in which he served. Two lei and a gavel can also be seen in the portrait.

“Senator Inouye and I worked together for decades and I was glad to honor his memory and celebrate his life today,” Sen. Mazie Hirono said in a statement. “His legacy lives on in Hawaii and here in the Senate, and this portrait will serve as an important reminder of his work for years to come.”