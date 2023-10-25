Demand, supply and prices were down for vacation rentals last month

Vacation rentals were down across the state last month compared to a year ago. Demand was lower, so was supply, and so were prices.

The average monthly occupancy rate for vacation rentals statewide was about 53% in September, compared to more than 75% for hotels.

West Maui had fewer vacation rental units available because of the August fires.

The supply of vacation rentals for all of Maui dropped by a third last month compared to a year ago, while demand tumbled by half.

Across the state, for the first nine months of this year, the occupancy rate for vacation rentals was just above 57% and the average daily rate was $304.

For hotels during that same period, the occupancy rate was 75% and the average daily rate was $379.

Meanwhile, all of West Maui except for burned-out sections of historic Lāhainā will reopen to tourism on Nov. 1. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said he made the move after talking about it with his Lāhainā advisory team, the Red Cross and other partners.

The mayor said that displaced residents who have been staying in West Maui hotels and other short-term accommodations won't lose their lodging.