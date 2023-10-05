© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiian language immersion advocates want 'weighted' funding for Kaiapuni schools

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published October 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM HST
Hawaiian language immersion program at Kailua High School.
Hawaiʻi Department of Education
Hawaiian language immersion program at Kailua High School.

As Hawaiian language immersion schools gain traction in the state, so do the demands for funding.

A group of teachers, administrators and community members met over the summer to discuss alternative funding options for the Kaiapuni schools, which exclusively teach the Hawaiian language.

Leimomi Ka’aihili Leong, who teaches special education at Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue on Oʻahu, said funding has remained stagnant as the programs are expanding and adding more grade levels.

Students are slated to return to three Lāhainā schools in mid-October.
Local News
There are no wildfire evacuation plans for Lāhainā schools. Now it's a priority
Cassie Ordonio

“There's an increasing demand,” said Leong, who sat on the Committee on Weights. “There’s actually more schools every year that are opening or having the discussion about opening.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Education has 22 non-charter Kaiapuni schools, which started in the 1980s. At these schools, English is introduced in the 5th grade.

According to a September report for the Board of Education, the programs have faced challenges filling vacancies with qualified teachers, of which there are currently 45 vacant positions.

Leong said some positions are filled by certified or licensed teachers, and others are emergency hires or long-term substitutes.

"ʻIke Pāpālua: Science Fiction & Fantasy Stories from the Hawaiian Islands." Cover art by Solomon Enos.
Local News
Hawaiian sci-fi anthology 'ʻIke Pāpālua' brings monsters, mermaids and magic to the islands
Jason Ubay

“When you have an immersion school, within an English medium school, there's a lot more resources that are needed and professional development that are different,” Leong said. “So having an art teacher that can't speak Hawaiian, it actually doesn’t protect the integrity of the immersion philology in keeping the kids immersed in the Hawaiian language for a majority of the day.”

Under the DOE, the Office of Hawaiian Education receives $3.1 million a year to fund Hawaiian learning. Of that money, $2.9 million is allocated for positions across the programs.

Nearly all 258 public schools get a certain amount of funds based on the total number of students enrolled. This funding mechanism is called the weighted student formula, created in 2006.

Local News
Opening day of Maui's distance learning hub gives over 250 students a chance to reconnect
Cassie Ordonio

However, the formula doesn’t apply to the Kaiapuni programs. Instead, the schools receive categorical funds — which is “money set aside that’s earmarked for certain programs,” Leong said.

A September report from the Committee on Weights to the BOE asked if funding for Kaiapuni schools should be changed to the weighted student formula as the programs do not receive additional federal funds.

Last month, the BOE voted to keep the financing status quo. The board approved the committee’s recommendation to seek additional funding through the state Legislature.

Tags
Local News EducationNative HawaiianHawaii Department of EducationHawaii Board of Education
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories