2 dead, 2 hurt following weekend shooting at Waiʻanae boat harbor

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:44 AM HST

Two people died and two others were injured in an early morning shooting at a boat harbor near Honolulu, and police were searching for a suspect, authorities said Saturday.

Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes said an argument broke out early Saturday at the Waiʻanae boat harbor. “Gunshots were heard, and multiple vehicles were seen leaving the harbor,” she said.

A 29-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle at the scene, and a 19-year-old man later died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital, KHON TV reported. A 21-year-old woman was in critical condition, and an 18-year-old man was in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Local News crimeHonolulu Police Department
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
