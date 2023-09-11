© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Only 2 Hawaiian homestead houses near Lāhainā were scathed by the wildfires

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published September 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM HST
The Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi just a few minutes west of Lāhainā is home to more than 100 Native Hawaiian beneficiaries of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Fortunately, only two homes in Lealiʻi were lost in the August 8 wildfires, but homesteaders were left without electricity or water.
Diamond Badajos/DHHL
The Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, just a few minutes west of Lāhainā, is home to more than 100 Native Hawaiian beneficiaries of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Fortunately, only two homes in Leialiʻi were lost in the Aug. 8 wildfires, but homesteaders were left without electricity or water.

The Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, just a few minutes west of Lāhainā, is home to more than 100 Native Hawaiian beneficiaries of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Fortunately, only two homes in Leialiʻi were lost in the Aug. 8 wildfires, but homesteaders were left without electricity or water.

Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo, who represents Native Hawaiian beneficiaries on Maui, has been on the ground in Leialiʻi since government officials allowed him in.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

“We were finally allowed to enter, I think it was the Thursday following the event. And so we were allowed to get through the checkpoint to go out with some of our staff,” Awo said. “What we did see initially was this miraculous survival of homes that were surrounded by devastation.”

The fire burned through the adjacent neighborhood of Wahikuli just east of Leialiʻi and proceeded to go around nearly all structures in Leialiʻi except for two homes. But they still had their challenges.

“They had no electricity, they had no running water. There was damage to the roofs,” Awo said. “And so, you know, our immediate concern was to move quickly with whatever supplies they needed.”

Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo assesses fire damage and distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo assesses fire damage and distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Lealiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Diamond Bajados/DHHL
Leialiʻi Hawaiian homestead community members and volunteers organize to distribute supplies to those impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires.
Leialiʻi Hawaiian homestead community members and volunteers organize to distribute supplies to those impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires.
Diamond Bajados/DHHL
Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo assesses fire damage and distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo assesses fire damage and distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Diamond Bajados/DHHL
Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo assesses fire damage and distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo assesses fire damage and distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Diamond Bajados/DHHL
Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo assesses fire damage and distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo assesses fire damage and distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Diamond Bajados/DHHL
Maui Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo helps distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Maui Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo helps distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Leialiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Diamond Bajados/DHHL

Several Leialiʻi homesteaders offered up their homes to serve as community hubs for distributing supplies including water and food as well as air filters and generators.

Looking to the future, Awo said DHHL’s plans to develop 250 homestead lots in Leialiʻi may get fast tracked to provide housing opportunities for displaced Native Hawaiian beneficiaries.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

“That was put on hold for a while because that’s a very costly project because the ʻāina is very expensive to develop — a lot of blue rock,” Awo said.

“But you know as a result of what occurred, the focus has now shifted to Leialiʻi.”

Awo and the Commission have also set up the DHHL Emergency Rental Assistance Program to make available up to $5 million in federal funds to help pay for temporary lodging and/or rent for up to six months.

These funds are being made available to DHHL lessees and applicants.

Local News Native HawaiianDepartment of Hawaiian Home LandsLahaina firesMaui
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
