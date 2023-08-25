Hawaii Technology Academy wants to provide alternative learning for Lāhainā students

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 888-536-4700.

The head of a public charter school plans to open a hybrid learning center for West Maui students as soon as September.

The proposal is a response to the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfires that destroyed the historic town of Lāhainā, displacing students from their homes and classrooms.

The Hawaii Technology Academy would hold instruction at the West Maui Door of Faith Church, providing in-person education three days a week and online courses two days a week.

Interim executive director Matt Zitello said the program's uniqueness isn't for everyone, but it is to get some students back to normalcy in a classroom setting.

"We're just providing one aspect of support where these other groups, including the DOE, are working to support families," Zitello said. "So this is how we can fit into this support puzzle with what we are expertise in. That's partly delivering an education model that isn't your typical learning. Something that looks like community spaces, virtual classes potential as we go further to face-to-face classes."

The program has two teachers at the ready who could support up to 75 students. Zitello said he's looking for more certified educators to expand the program.

He also said that the cohort can still learn basic math and English, but students can also work on passion projects in the community.

"This is a different approach to education," Zitello said. "It's something we've been practicing for 14 to 15 years since the inception of our school. And this is an opportunity for us to fill a need within this West Maui Lāhainā community. It's not necessarily going to be for everybody."

Last week, the charter school garnered interest from the Lāhainā community. So far, Zitello said 107 said they were interested.

The program would need the approval of the school's governing board and the Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission.

Zitello said that enrollment begins Monday.