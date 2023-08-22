Local gallery creates fund for Lāhainā artists who lost their work to the fires

Artists who have lost their homes and life's work to the wildfires in Lāhainā may soon get relief.

Viewpoints Gallery on Maui is looking to provide money to affected artists. Gallery officials say they will donate 100% of their profits specifically to artists on Maui who have lost their homes, art studies and artwork to the wildfires.

Joelle Perz is the art director of Viewpoints Gallery, whose art pieces were also destroyed, but her home is still intact.

“For the artists that have lost everything — their home, their inventory, and place to create their work — I just can’t imagine how that’s going to be for them,” Perz said. “ That’s why we started fundraising in Viewpoints Gallery because we really try to be there for the artists.”

Lāhainā’s Front Street was a cultural hub for art galleries. But Perz said the fires claimed all of them, including the 50-year-old Village Gallery.

She also said it’s difficult for artists to receive any relief because of the individual values of their art pieces.

“How can they claim their work?” she said. “It’s going to be very hard for them to have their work valued for all the work they put in it. I am in shock, and I bet many artists are in shock too.”