Local gallery creates fund for Lāhainā artists who lost their work to the fires

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published August 22, 2023 at 9:11 AM HST
Artists who have lost their homes and life's work to the wildfires in Lāhainā may soon get relief.

Viewpoints Gallery on Maui is looking to provide money to affected artists. Gallery officials say they will donate 100% of their profits specifically to artists on Maui who have lost their homes, art studies and artwork to the wildfires.

Joelle Perz is the art director of Viewpoints Gallery, whose art pieces were also destroyed, but her home is still intact.

“For the artists that have lost everything — their home, their inventory, and place to create their work — I just can’t imagine how that’s going to be for them,” Perz said. “ That’s why we started fundraising in Viewpoints Gallery because we really try to be there for the artists.”

Lāhainā’s Front Street was a cultural hub for art galleries. But Perz said the fires claimed all of them, including the 50-year-old Village Gallery.

She also said it’s difficult for artists to receive any relief because of the individual values of their art pieces.

“How can they claim their work?” she said. “It’s going to be very hard for them to have their work valued for all the work they put in it. I am in shock, and I bet many artists are in shock too.”

For more information on how to donate, click here.

Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
