Checking in on Oʻahu's first artificial wave simulator

It’s been about five months since the waterfront recreation and entertainment venue Wai Kai opened within Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach.

Wai Kai is Hawaiʻi’s newest, and perhaps most unusual new attraction.

Its star feature is the Wai Kai Wave, which developers describe as the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave at 100 feet wide. The artificial wave pool alone cost $40 million to build.

However, the overall project was a $100-million development that also includes a lagoon, a clubhouse, two restaurants and a retail shop.

The Lineup at Wai Kai, as the overall project is called, was developed by Wai Kai Commercial Development LLC, which is part of the Haseko Family of Companies.

Construction began in 2020 and Wai Kai had intended to open in February, but COVID-era supply chain issues had pushed that out to late March of this year.

General Manager Greg Champion told Pacific Business News that the park has had a strong start, especially with West Oʻahu residents.

As word of the attraction spreads, it’s also luring increasing numbers of tourists to the Ewa side.