State prepares to send out thousands of jury duty questionnaires

The Hawaiʻi Judiciary's annual juror questionnaires will soon be mailed to individuals who have a state driver's license and/or are registered to vote in Hawaiʻi.

Beginning August 4, about 255,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed to residents across the state.

The questionnaires are used to help select potential jurors who may be eligible to serve in 2024. The selection is random.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, citizens who have been convicted of a felony and who are eligible to receive or have received a discharge will be eligible for jury service.

Anyone receiving a questionnaire has 10 days to complete and return it to the Jury Pool Office for their circuit in the envelope provided. Those who fail to respond may be penalized.

To be eligible to serve as a juror, you must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident of Hawaiʻi and able to read and understand English.

Prospective jurors seeking to be excused due to a disability are required to submit a physician's certificate on the way their disability impacts their capacity to serve.

Anyone who has been a paneled juror the past 12 months can claim an exemption from jury service for one calendar year.