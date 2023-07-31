HTA wants ʻāina-based groups for community stewardship on Hawaiʻi Island

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is looking for ʻāina-based groups to develop and manage community stewardship programs at three popular sites on Hawaiʻi Island.

HTA launched a community-based pilot program in Keaukaha two weeks ago to help manage the impacts of tourism on that particular community.

HTA Public Affairs Officer Ilihia Gionson said the organization wants to expand its reach to other “hotspot” communities on the island.

"Our work at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority really comes down to managing tourism by balancing its economic benefits in June 2023 those $2 billion dollars in visitor spending with the impacts of tourism on communities, natural resources and those certain spots that get a little bit extra love than others. We call those hotspots," she said.

"We are working to find community groups interested in partnering with us to steward three such hotspots on Hawaiʻi Island at Punaluʻu, at Pohoiki and Kealakekua Bay."

Proposals are due by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

For more information or to apply, click here.

