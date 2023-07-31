© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

HTA wants ʻāina-based groups for community stewardship on Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published July 31, 2023 at 7:46 AM HST
Tracey Niimi
/
HTA
The Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program and Community Cultural-Based Education Program — a concerted effort to mitigate visitor impacts and protect natural and cultural resources in the Keaukaha area.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is looking for ʻāina-based groups to develop and manage community stewardship programs at three popular sites on Hawaiʻi Island.

HTA launched a community-based pilot program in Keaukaha two weeks ago to help manage the impacts of tourism on that particular community.

HTA Public Affairs Officer Ilihia Gionson said the organization wants to expand its reach to other “hotspot” communities on the island.

"Our work at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority really comes down to managing tourism by balancing its economic benefits in June 2023 those $2 billion dollars in visitor spending with the impacts of tourism on communities, natural resources and those certain spots that get a little bit extra love than others. We call those hotspots," she said.

"We are working to find community groups interested in partnering with us to steward three such hotspots on Hawaiʻi Island at Punaluʻu, at Pohoiki and Kealakekua Bay."

Proposals are due by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi Tourism AuthorityHawaiʻi Island
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
