© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Honolulu becomes first major US city to require naloxone in bars and clubs

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST
Naloxone nasal spray, also known as Narcan, is used by emergency squads in Boston about three times a night to revive people who have overdosed while using heroin or opioid painkillers.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Naloxone nasal spray, also known as Narcan, is used by emergency squads in Boston about three times a night to revive people who have overdosed while using heroin or opioid painkillers.

By January, around 850 bars and clubs in Honolulu will be required to carry the overdose-reversing drug naloxone. It's commonly known by the brand name Narcan.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 28 into law on Tuesday. The new law makes Honolulu the first U.S. city to make such a requirement. It's a move to equip potentially high-risk venues with a life-saving drug.

Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam told HPR earlier this month that the Liquor Commission was instrumental in getting this legislation passed.

"I think this is a really bright spot and working with them to help get this medication out to our bars and on-premise locations where alcohol is served," Dos Santos-Tam said. "They've done a really good job of working with my office and working with the (city's) Emergency Services Department as well."

Wikipedia
Local News
Honolulu officials hope for new liquor commission administrator by end of summer
HPR News Staff

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol use while using opioids can increase the risk of overdose and death.

The Honolulu Liquor Commission will distribute starter dose packages of the nasal spray to venues.

Elsewhere on Hawaiʻi Island, officials distributed more than 700 doses of Narcan to bars, hotels and nightclubs earlier this month.

Tags
Local News City and County of HonoluluHealth Caresafety
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories