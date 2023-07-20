Honolulu officials hope for new liquor commission administrator by end of summer

City and County of Honolulu officials say progress is being made within the liquor commission.

The city recently internally reviewed the commission's policies and practices. They found understaffing, poor training and a lack of enforcement of the county’s liquor laws.

The city’s latest budget has an increase of $20,000 for training, which officials reported is already being put to use. The city also plans to hire a contractor to investigate external complaints about the commission, but that's been delayed by several requests for proposal applications.

Honolulu Deputy Managing Director Krishna Jayaram said the internal review offered some new ideas for change, like including the liquor commission in cabinet meetings.

"We want to just incorporate that much more into the administration as a whole," Jayaram said. "I think that's been something that's been lacking in the past."

Jayaram said a culture change is needed.

"That's something we want to work with both the liquor commission leadership as well as liquor commission personnel in developing that culture," he said.

The city hopes to select a new administrator by the end of the summer. This comes after two finalists withdrew their names in the spring.

