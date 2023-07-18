© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Tropical Storm Calvin expected to pass close to Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published July 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM HST
Geocolor image taken at 6 a.m. on July 18, 2023.
NOAA
Geocolor image taken at 6 a.m. on July 18, 2023.

Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to pass very close to Hawaiʻi Island on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Monday.

National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Kodama said the storm will bring heavy rain, high surf and strong winds. The storm was moving west Monday at about 20 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph.

People in Hawaiʻi County should prepare Monday and Tuesday for impacts that could include flash flooding, mudslides, damaging winds and dangerous surf before tropical storm force winds begin later Tuesday, Kodama said.

Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches are possible on the windward side of the island.

Calvin is expected to weaken as it moves west to the south of the other Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
