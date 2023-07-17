Kamalani Academy opens enrollment for new school year

A Wahiawā charter school is welcoming back students for the 2023–2024 school year, according to a Friday news release.

The announcement came after the Hawaiʻi Board of Education reversed a decision made by the state Charter School Commission not to renew Kamalani Academy's contract, which would have closed the school in June.

Kamalani Academy is a Nā Mea Hawaiʻi Arts Integration School that serves students K–8. The 7-year-old campus' vision is to be an arts-focused alternative to public schools.

"Kamalani Academy is proud to be a part of the Central Oʻahu community, and we are excited to welcome new students for the upcoming school year," Spokesperson Miguel Gonzalez said.

"Our commitment to providing an exceptional education and nurturing environment has made us a beloved choice among families in the area," he added.

The charter school has only one class per grade and a student-to-teacher ratio of fewer than 20 students per class, according to the news release.

Kamalani Academy has a year to operate while it works with the commission for a new contract.

The Charter School Commission oversees 37 charter schools in the state.

Parents can enroll their children here.

