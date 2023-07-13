Honolulu takes steps towards becoming first major city to require Narcan at bars

The overdose life-saving drug naloxone may soon be required at local bars and clubs. This would make Honolulu the first major city in the nation to enact such a law.

Naloxone, known commonly by the brand name Narcan, is a nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses. Bill 28, which passed through the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday, would require at least two doses be on hand at "high-risk" venues, including bars, pubs and clubs, beginning next year.

To help business owners, the Honolulu Liquor Commission will provide free starter doses to all liquor licensees.

Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said the Liquor Commission was instrumental in getting this legislation passed.

"I think this is a really bright spot and working with them to help get this medication out to our bars and on-premise locations where alcohol is served," Dos Santos-Tam said. "They've done a really good job of working with my office and working with the (city's) Emergency Services Department as well."

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a statement Wednesday, called the bill's passing a "collective commitment to saving lives and providing immediate assistance to those in the grips of addiction."

"This is a significant milestone, but our work is far from over," Blangiardi continued. "The dangerous impact of fentanyl on our city cannot be overstated; we have witnessed a staggering rise in overdose deaths, and the profound strain it has put on our healthcare system and our first responders have been especially taxing," Blangiardi said.

"We cannot stand idly by while this crisis continues to endanger our residents, and I look forward to signing this bill into law as quickly as possible."

