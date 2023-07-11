Peace Boat advocates make a pledge to keiki while docked in Honolulu

Peace Boat, an international NGO, has made a stop in Hawaiʻi. The non-profit travels the world onboard a large passenger ship to promote peace, human rights and sustainability.

Its 1,400 passengers signed Kanu Hawaiʻi's "Pledge to our Keiki" on Monday. The pledge is a commitment to protect and support Hawaiʻi's land and native people for future generations.

The signing ceremony was organized in collaboration with Kanu Hawaiʻi and Blue Planet Alliance.

"This is exactly how the 'think global, act local' mantra can be put to action and affect positive change in Hawai’i," Keone Kealoha, executive director of Kanu, said of the visit.

Peace Boat said it hopes to promote sustainable tourism practices and mutual respect between hosts and visitors.

The boat's passengers work with local nonprofits that support environmental preservation.

It will be anchored in Honolulu for three days before returning to its home port in Japan.