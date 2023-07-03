State legislature plans to not override any items on governor's veto list

After consultation, the state Legislature will not override any bills or line-items that Gov. Josh Green intends to veto.

In a statement Friday, Senate President Ron Kouchi of Kaua'i said the governor still needs to address some administrative rules contained in the vetoes.

One bill, House Bill 1090, would have limited ocean recreation commercial permits through the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

"The Legislature passed HB 1090 with the strong support of Gov. Green's Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) in active cooperation with the Ocean-Tourism Coalition, to craft a measure curbing unchecked and 'rampant commercial marine activity taking place in the state's near-shore waters,'" Kouchi said.

The measure was passed to manage access to the state's natural resources and expand regenerative tourism initiatives.

In his intent-to-veto message, Green said the state "must strategically regulate commercial uses across our shared ocean for the perpetuation of our natural and cultural resources."

Green said the permitting system needs reform but needs to "take a balanced, concerted approach so that fishermen, hundreds of local jobs, and several businesses across our islands are not adversely impacted by the sudden change in ocean recreation commercial permits."

Kouchi said it's "incumbent upon DLNR to immediately develop and implement rules" to manage coastal waters.

The bill was largely opposed by recreational boating companies on Kaua'i.

During session, Green had vetoed one bill that would have clarified the time period a condominium association could take action against a developer. Green said it could add costs to housing or delays in construction. On the last day of session, the House and Senate overrode the veto.