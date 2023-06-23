Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra opens up its summer festival under the stars

Residents can sit under the stars while listening to various live music performances in Waikīkī this summer.

The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the Sheraton Starlight Festival, a series of four performances throughout two months.

It will feature rock performances, symphonic dances and opera. It will also have a season mixtape that will open up the local orchestra's new musical season.

CEO Dave Moss said he's excited to work with Dane Lam, the orchestra's new music director.

"There has been a lot of hype and interest with Dane joining the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra as its first music director," Moss said.

Lam was born in Australia and attended prestigious institutions such as The Julliard School and the Royal Northern College of Music. He is a principal conductor and artistic director of China's Xi'an Symphony Orchestra and will be taking his role as designate director of HSO starting July.

"Dane is someone I've known and admired for a long time. And for us to get to work together in Hawaiʻi is a very special opportunity for us. And I'm confident we will build a community around this orchestra," he continued.

The festival will kick off July 15 with the "Women Rock" performance. The "Symphonic Dances with Hawaiʻi Ballet Theatre" will be on July 22, "Dane's Ultimate Season Mixtape" on Aug. 5, and "JoAnn Goes to the Opera" on Aug. 12.

All four performances will take place at the Waikīkī Shell.

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra is an underwriter of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.