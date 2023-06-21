© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Kamehameha Schools announces redevelopment in Mōʻiliʻili

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published June 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM HST
This rendering offers a birds-eye view of Waiānuenue, the initial phase of the Kapaʻakea redevelopment in Mōʻiliʻili.
Courtesy of Kamehameha Schools
Kamehameha Schools announced plans for a project to improve the community gathering and retail experience on its lands in Mōʻiliʻili between Mānoa and Waikīkī.

The project called Waiānuenue translates to “rainbow” in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi and represents the linkage between Mānoa Valley — valley of the rainbows — and the wai, or waters, of Waikīkī.

The plan includes refreshed structures that will house a mix of local, national, and entrepreneurial retailers, catering to the lifestyle of the neighborhood.
Courtesy of Kamehameha Schools
The plan includes refreshed structures that will house a mix of local, national, and entrepreneurial retailers, catering to the lifestyle of the neighborhood.

Waiānuenue plans to bridge community, education, and commerce with a long-term vision of an innovative and thriving commercial and residential community in Mōʻiliʻili.

The project aims to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment that’s safer and more walkable.

KS-owned lands in the area include landmarks like the Varsity Center, the East-West Building, Puck’s Alley and the surrounding parking lots.

The project is expected to open in late 2025.

Financial returns from Waiānuenue will support education in early learning, K-12, and college and career readiness.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
