Riding Skyline may be a 'learning curve' for some. Here's what officials want you to know

The public opening of the Honolulu rail, Skyline, is just 10 days away and according to those who've spent years on the project, it's one of a kind.

"I think all of us in Hawaiʻi should be really proud of this system," city Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton said last week. "It is state of the art. It has been designed with safety and security in mind as you can see."

The trains have an open-concept architecture without doors between cars, which also allows for more space.

"You have panoramic views of the mountains and the ocean, so it's definitely one of the most beautiful transit systems that I've been on," Jason Lurz, Hitachi’s director of operations and maintenance, said during a tour of the rail’s Operations Center and base yard last week.

Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff / HPR Trains and stations are monitored from a 43-acre site in Pearl City, which hosts an Operations Control Center staffed 24/7. From there, about 1,500 cameras cover everything from the parking structures, entrances and every level of the station.

While driverless trains will sometimes have operators and roving patrols, lone seats at either end of the train offers the best view.

"That's just more for our operations and maintenance staff when they're maintaining and moving around," Lurz said. "Other than that the seat will be filled by the general public. Anybody can sit there."

Skyline has been decades in the making and will be Honolulu’s first light rail system. It’ll offer a learning curve to some, according to Jon Nouchi, the city’s Department of Transportation Services deputy director.

"When a train arrives at the station doors open, let everybody else out before you try to enter — just like elevator rules, right?" Nouchi said. He suggested spreading out and away from the doors so as to not cause delays when people are exiting or entering.

City and County of Honolulu Deputy Transportation Services Director Jon Nouchi said the rail will work in tandem with TheBus schedule.

Eating and drinking aren’t allowed on the rail. Services animals are welcome aboard, but pets should be in crates. Bicycles and e-bikes are allowed, as well as luggage and strollers.

Like other moving transit, Lurz said it's important riders hold onto overhanging straps, avoid the rotating segments and be aware of others' needs.

The $10 billion project has been fraught with delays and changes throughout the years, and this first 10.75-mile segment connects East Kapolei to Halawa’s Aloha Stadium.

Increased bus services to and from the stations will complement the rail service.

"Every inch farther that we get into town will make this system more and more and more commuter friendly," Morton said. "We're going to do our very best to make it useful right now. But I can hardly wait until we get it to be downtown and get it to the civic center."

Skyline opens to the public on June 30 at 2 p.m.

