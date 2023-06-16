State adjusts eligibility requirements for Homeowner Assistance Fund program

The state is expanding a housing program to help more homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation has changed the eligibility requirements and assistance amount for its Homeowner Assistance Fund program.

It allows qualified households to receive mortgage assistance or financial relief from certain expenses, such as property taxes or association fees.

HHFDC's Danielle Guthrie said the changes will address the community’s needs.

She said the program has changed in several ways. One major change was that the maximum assistance amount available per household has now doubled from $30,000 to $60,000.

Another change is that the program offers forward payment mortgage assistance for up to 12 months, Guthrie said.

"Homeowners do not have to be delinquent to qualify for assistance... Reverse mortgage homeowners are now eligible under the program for assistance," she said.

Questions regarding the application process can be sent to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement or Hawaiʻi Community Lending. Information about HHFDC can be found here.

