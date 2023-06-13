Local leaders celebrate new 105-unit kūpuna rental complex in Mōʻiliʻili

The 105-unit Hale Makana O Mōʻiliʻili in Honolulu has begun welcoming tenants earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.

The complex at the intersection of Algaroba Street and Makahiki Way contains studio and one-bedroom units for kūpuna aged 55 and above.

A single person earning 50% AMI would pay $962 a month for a studio. A couple would pay $1,024.

Each unit has a fully equipped kitchen with energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops and ceiling fans.

The nearly $40 million project received assistance from the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation through low-income housing tax credits and a $13 million loan from the agency’s rental housing revolving fund.

Additionally, HHFDC awarded the developers $2 million in federal and state low-income housing tax credits.