Breast cancer conference in Kona raises awareness and brings survivors together

The University of Hawaiʻi’s Cancer Center hosted the 10th International Breast Density and Cancer Risk Assessment Workshop in Kona last week.

Over a hundred people attended the three-day workshop last week highlighting the latest in breast cancer research and screening techniques.

The conference started in 2002 in San Francisco as a way for clinicians, researchers and community advocates to explore resources and share information.

"I looked at the program, and I felt like there was a lot of information that I haven’t had access to over the years," said cancer survivor Jennifer Gorton.

Gorton said she feels Kona is isolated in terms of what they have for screenings and treatments.

"Many of us have to go to Oʻahu for our testing and for follow up," she said.

She hopes increased screening on the Big Island will lead to earlier detection.