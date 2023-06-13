© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Breast cancer conference in Kona raises awareness and brings survivors together

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM HST
Community members were invited to attend a free open session at the 10th International Breast Density and Cancer Risk Assessment. Those who attended were cancer advocates, survivors, and patients. They got a chance to view the presentations, meet the researchers, and ask questions.
The University of Hawaiʻi’s Cancer Center hosted the 10th International Breast Density and Cancer Risk Assessment Workshop in Kona last week.

Over a hundred people attended the three-day workshop last week highlighting the latest in breast cancer research and screening techniques.

The conference started in 2002 in San Francisco as a way for clinicians, researchers and community advocates to explore resources and share information.

"I looked at the program, and I felt like there was a lot of information that I haven’t had access to over the years," said cancer survivor Jennifer Gorton.

Gorton said she feels Kona is isolated in terms of what they have for screenings and treatments.

"Many of us have to go to Oʻahu for our testing and for follow up," she said.

She hopes increased screening on the Big Island will lead to earlier detection.

