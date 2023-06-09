Maui County to reopen Section 8 waitlist portal for rental assistance

The waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program on Maui reopens on June 26 for low-income applicants seeking rental assistance.

The program covers rent that exceeds roughly 30% of an eligible family’s monthly income. Eligibility is based on income and family size.

Maui County will reopen its waitlist for the housing choice voucher program on June 26 at 8:30 a.m. The waitlist period closes at 4:30 pm on June 28.

Qualified households are able to choose their housing options ranging from apartments, single-family homes or individual rooms in the private market.

Federal funding for families, seniors and those with disabilities comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Section 8 is free to apply for. Applications will be selected through a random lottery, according to the county.

Applicants can apply here when the waitlist opens.

