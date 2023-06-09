© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Maui County to reopen Section 8 waitlist portal for rental assistance

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:51 AM HST
Housing in Central Maui is pictured. The County of Maui is reopening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program that provides rental assistance to eligible low-income households with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
County of Maui / Mia A'i
/
Housing in Central Maui is pictured. The County of Maui is reopening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program that provides rental assistance to eligible low-income households with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program on Maui reopens on June 26 for low-income applicants seeking rental assistance.

The program covers rent that exceeds roughly 30% of an eligible family’s monthly income. Eligibility is based on income and family size.

Maui County will reopen its waitlist for the housing choice voucher program on June 26 at 8:30 a.m. The waitlist period closes at 4:30 pm on June 28.

Qualified households are able to choose their housing options ranging from apartments, single-family homes or individual rooms in the private market.

Federal funding for families, seniors and those with disabilities comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Section 8 is free to apply for. Applications will be selected through a random lottery, according to the county.

Applicants can apply here when the waitlist opens.

Tags
Local News Mauihousing
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
See stories by Casey Harlow
Related Stories