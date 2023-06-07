UH regent chair kickstarts $1M sustainability fund for students

The Hawaiʻi Sustainability Fund will help finance research and initiatives throughout the 10-campus system.

According to UH, it will help students develop skills and knowledge to tackle climate change and resource issues in the islands and beyond.

The fund will offer scholarships for students transferring from community college to UH Mānoa’s Institute for Sustainability and Resilience.

“We need leaders across all professions who have the skills and passion to ensure Hawaiʻi can remain a model for the world as a healthy, vibrant place to live,” Moore said.

This isn't the first fund Moore hsa helped kickstart.

In 2015, he and his wife, Lynne Johnson, created the Randolph G. Moore and Lynne Johnson Endowed Fund for Music to benefit the Music Department at the UH Mānoa College of Arts and Humanities.

Moore has served as a UH regent for a decade and will step down June 30 when his term ends.