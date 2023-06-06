UH Mānoa's $70M dorms to double as an innovation center for students

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE) building is scheduled to open in August.

The university calls the RISE building a "state-of-the-art" innovation and entrepreneurship center and student housing facility. The $70 million building project sits on the corner of Metcalf Street and University Avenue.

According to UH, the project was fully funded with private, non-taxpayer money.

Courtesy of Hunt Companies B.HOM Student Living will manage RISE, the university’s first externally managed student housing complex.

UH modeled the new center after the Lassonde Studios at the University of Utah. The five-story complex features a 20,000 square-foot innovation space on the bottom floor, and houses 400 students on the top four floors.

UH's RISE center is a six-story facility, with 10,000 square feet of innovation space on the lower floor for meeting and classroom spaces. The top five floors will house 374 students, according to UH.

"We're really trying to create that similar feel here at UH. We want to be the one-stop-shop for our students that are creators, that are problem solvers, that are change-makers who really want to make a difference," said Sandra Fujiyama, executive director of the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship at UH's Shidler College of Business.

"We want to make it easy for them by providing all-in-one space under one roof," Fujiyama said.

