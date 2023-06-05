Councilmember Kierkiewicz named president, CEO of Nā Leo public television

Hawaiʻi County Councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz has been named the new president and chief executive officer of Nā Leo ʻO Hawaiʻi public television in Hilo.

Kierkiewicz was born and raised on Hawaiʻi Island. In 2018, she was first elected to represent Council District 4 and has experience serving as the chair of the Policy Committee on Planning, Land Use and Development.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead Nā Leo, an important community resource,” Kierkiewicz said in a press release.

She will oversee all aspects of Nā Leo's operations including facilities, programming, grants, marketing and community engagement.

Nā Leo stated that Kierkiewicz has "more than a decade of experience in communication, public relations, strategic planning, community outreach, project management, creative development, fundraising, and events coordination."

Kierkiewicz will lead Nā Leo starting June 19. She succeeds Paul Horner, who resigned last year.

She will continue to serve the Puna district as a member of the Hawaiʻi County Council.

