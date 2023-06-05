© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Councilmember Kierkiewicz named president, CEO of Nā Leo public television

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published June 5, 2023 at 10:40 AM HST
Courtesy Nā Leo ‘O Hawai‘i

Hawaiʻi County Councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz has been named the new president and chief executive officer of Nā Leo ʻO Hawaiʻi public television in Hilo.

Kierkiewicz was born and raised on Hawaiʻi Island. In 2018, she was first elected to represent Council District 4 and has experience serving as the chair of the Policy Committee on Planning, Land Use and Development.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead Nā Leo, an important community resource,” Kierkiewicz said in a press release.

Local News
State senator calls for audit of Hawaii Film Office
Casey Harlow

She will oversee all aspects of Nā Leo's operations including facilities, programming, grants, marketing and community engagement.

Nā Leo stated that Kierkiewicz has "more than a decade of experience in communication, public relations, strategic planning, community outreach, project management, creative development, fundraising, and events coordination."

Kierkiewicz will lead Nā Leo starting June 19. She succeeds Paul Horner, who resigned last year.

She will continue to serve the Puna district as a member of the Hawaiʻi County Council.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
