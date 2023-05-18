11 new preschool classrooms opening as part of Ready Keiki initiative

The state appropriated $200 million to build more preschool classrooms across the islands and nearly half of it has been spent.

Ready Keiki, an initiative of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke to bring universal preschool access for the state’s 3- and 4-year-old children, rolled out a new website and data tracker on Wednesday.

About $90.5 million, or 45.3% of the Act 257 funds, have been committed to building out new or renovated preschool classrooms. That leaves about $109.5 million remaining to spend.

The initial plan was to begin construction in 2024, but that timeline was moved up to allow the first 11 classrooms to open for the next school year in August. Seven will be on Oʻahu, two on Maui, and one each on Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi.

During this first round of rooms, many are set to be renovated, like one at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Honolulu.

Bowers + Kubota A rendering of a pre-K classroom at Lincoln Elementary in Honolulu.

Construction starts when this school year ends.

"They're getting new tile on the floor, new tile and all the bathrooms, new toilets, new sink," Principal Jacqueline Ornellas listed off. "I'm super excited, but they don't start the construction piece until May 31."

Each new classroom will have 20 seats, allowing for a total of 220 fresh spots.

Estimated costs were about $1 million to renovate classrooms, but Luke reported they’re coming in well under budget at half a million dollars each. Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi said that can be attributed to contracts and existing partnerships.

"Within the department, our facilities branch has leveraged our job, our order contracting, and different processes that we have in place, that we're able to partner with organizations like Bowers + Kubota," Hayashi said.

Ornellas has already reached out to local Honolulu families to fill up the new classroom.

"We need to send it out to all of our families and have them respond if they have a child born between such and such timeline for the age group," she said Wednesday. On the first day, she got four responses, and in total already has nine potential seats filled.

Applications open for the new classrooms in June.

"Our students' brains are developing and so this is so important in providing a nurturing environment and socialization opportunities for our students," Hayashi said. "It helps our youngest learners in a path to success by giving them the tools and experiences they need to thrive academically, emotionally and emotionally and socially."

According to the Ready Keiki website, another 78 classrooms are in the planning phases.

