DOH confirms second measles case on Oʻahu was tied to the first

The state health department announced Monday that a second case of measles was confirmed on Oʻahu.

Officials stated that the patient had contact with a previously confirmed case who returned from international travel earlier this month.

Measles is a highly transmissible virus that can be spread through the air when infected individuals cough or sneeze. The disease is preventable by getting doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Although measles cases have dwindled over the past decades in the U.S., there are still pockets internationally where the virus is still present.

The last time Hawaiʻi experienced a surge in measles cases was in 2014, when 15 individuals caught the virus.

Ronald Balajadia, DOH immunization program branch chief, urges residents to check with their doctors on their MMR vaccination status.

Those who haven't received it are encouraged to do so, said Balajadia.

In the meantime, he said residents should be on the lookout for symptoms.

"It does present as either a cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, usually at the same time with fever," Balajadia said.

"Then that individual after approximately four days will start having more developing rash. The rash is really the telltale sign, but the person is actually infectious for days prior to the onset of rash."

Balajadia advised residents who are feeling sick or are presenting cold or flu-like symptoms to wear a mask and contact a medical professional.

