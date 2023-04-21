ʻIao Valley becomes 4th state park to require reservations for tourists

ʻIao Valley State Monument on Maui will reopen on May 1 with a new reservation system for out-of-state visitors. The park was closed for nine months to stabilize its mountain slopes.

It will be the fourth Hawaiʻi state park to implement the advanced reservation system. Hawaiʻi residents with a state ID or valid driver's license will continue to get in for free.

Similar reservation procedures have already been implemented at Diamond Head State Monument on Oʻahu, Hā‘ena State Park on Kaua‘i, and Waiʻānapanapa State Park on Maui.

"Some people are pretty good about it, others not so much," said Jayna Ho‘opai with Waiʻānapanapa State Park.

She said, at times, visitors get angry when they travel all the way to Maui to see the black sand beaches, only to be stopped by the reservation system.

"They get angry enough sometimes, you know, they turn around really quickly, start going pretty fast up the road, or even swearing at us," she said.

Hoʻopai said others are grateful a system has been put in place to curb the crowds.

"Some people even said like before they even wrote reviews about the state park saying that we needed to do something about it. So they're glad that it's happening," explained Hoʻopai.

While there are no plans to require visitor reservations at all Hawai‘i State Parks, DLNR's Division of State Parks is now considering a system at Mākena State Park on Maui.

To visit a park with a reservation system, the parking fee is $10 per vehicle. The additional non-resident entrance fee is $5 per person, with no charge for children under three years of age.

There are separate fees for commercial vehicles. Any out-of-state visitor in a vehicle with a Hawai‘i resident still needs a reservation.

All Hawai’i State Parks day-use reservations can be made at https://gostateparks.hawaii.gov.