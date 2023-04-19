Hawaiʻi Island landlords eligible for $3K rental bonus

Landlords on Hawaiʻi Island could receive a $3,000 bonus for renting out their properties to people using select housing vouchers.

Landlords who partner with the Hawaiʻi County Office of Housing and Community Development may be eligible for the one-time incentive payment.

They must rent a one-year lease to emergency housing, veteran, non-elderly disabled or foster young adult voucher holders.

Owners with multiple open units could receive $3,000 per unit.

In a release, the county said up to 100 voucher holders during any given month cannot find a rental due to the shortage of affordable housing units.

The county hopes the bonus will increase the number of landlords participating in the program.

“Addressing the homelessness and affordable housing crises requires collaboration and partnerships. This new incentive program launched through the Hawaʻi County Office of Housing and Community Development seeks to leverage the units of affordable housing available now on Hawaiʻi Island to help those in need to deliver real results,” Housing Administrator Susan Kunz said in a statement.

“This investment will ensure the successful delivery of this program into the community," Kunz said.

More information can be found at www.hawaiicounty.gov/landlords.