Early discussions on how to fix Honolulu's permitting backlog begin

The Honolulu City Council's zoning committee is considering several measures that aim to help address the permitting backlog at the Department of Planning and Permitting.

One proposal is Bill 6, which would codify a program allowing industry professionals to review and certify plans. Currently, the department allows third-party reviewers to certify plans, which is done by using administrative rules.

DPP director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna said she wants to clarify and create a program under city law.

Although DPP personnel will still have to review and approve plans, Apuna suggested the council consider adding penalties for those who approve plans with incorrect specifications.

"This is to ensure that we don't have 'rubber stampers,' and that there are consequences for people who aren't 100% very careful about the work they do," Apuna said.

Other concerns raised by councilmembers include the training and certifications industry professionals will have complete in order to self-certify plans, and what measures can be adopted to individuals from rubber stamping projects.

Committee members approved changing Bill 6 to include a seven-year sunset of the program. The DPP director would also be allowed to adopt rules to enforce and administer the program.

Another proposal the council is considering is Bill 56 (22), which gives exemptions to certain projects that require a building permit. Projects such as interior remodeling, certain electrical work, and repairs would be exempt from requiring a building permit under the measure.

The council's zoning committee will continue discussions on both measures at its next meeting in May.