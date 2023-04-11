© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

94-acre coastal land parcel in Hāna donated to the community

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published April 11, 2023 at 8:37 AM HST
PuuKauiki hana maui.jpeg
Scott Crawford
/
Ke Ao Hali’i
Ke Ao Hali’i board members and Hāna community members welcome the sunrise at Hāna wharf overlooking Pu’u Ka’uiki on March 28, the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the nonprofit organization.

Puʻu Kaʻuiki, the iconic hill overlooking Hāna Bay in East Maui, is now under community management.

The 33-acre land parcel has been donated to the Hāna-based non-profit Ke Ao Hāliʻi by landowner Hāna Ranch Partners.

The land deal also includes 61 acres along the Hāna Coastline known as Makaʻalae.

Sunnie Mākua, a lineal descendant of Makaʻalae, said community acquisition of undeveloped lands in Hāna has been a priority for local residents.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

"Many of our community and families have this subsistence lifestyle out in Hāna. So knowing that if that was developed, these lands then we would not have access to the places that feed our families, and that was really important," Mākua said.

Mākua, who also sits on the Ke Ao Hāliʻi Board, said this latest land donation completes a multi-year effort to permanently preserve more than 190 acres of land along the Hāna coastline.

"We wanted to make sure that our children and grandchildren and moving forward would have access to the same things that we have access to or have had access to," she said.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
