Local News

Honolulu officials warn motorists of fraudulent QR codes on parking meters

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM HST
parking_meter.jpg
City & County of Honolulu

The City and County of Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services announced Tuesday that motorists should pay extra attention when paying their parking meters.

DTS said fake stickers redirecting users to a fraudulent website have begun to appear on parking meters in Waikīkī and Kakaʻako.

City officials have removed roughly 100 fake stickers. DTS director Roger Morton said he believes they were able to take them down within hours of recognition.

Users can remain vigilant of the scam by looking in the top right corner of the sticker. If the URL says "Parksmarter.app," it is fraudulent.

Parksmarter 1.jpg
City & County of Honolulu
/
The official Park Smarter sticker vs a fraudulent parking sticker

Roughly 1,700 meters in Honolulu are compatible with the Park Smarter app. The QR code on trustworthy Park Smarter meters should allow users to open up the app to pay for their parking and keep track of how much time remains on their meter.

According to the city, if the QR code doesn't launch an app or takes users to a website instead, it is fraudulent.

Parksmarter 2.jpg
City & County of Honolulu

Honolulu Police are investigating the fake stickers and DTS has ordered replacement stickers. The city is asking residents who paid using a QR code to monitor their credit card balances.

