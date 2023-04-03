Critical habitats proposed for 12 species endemic to Hawaiʻi Island

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed designating federal habitat protection for 12 endangered Native Hawaiian species.

Currently, the Hawaiian picture-wing fly and 11 plants can only be found on Hawaiʻi Island. A total of 14 species are listed under the department's endangered species list, however, the loulu palm plant and ʻopāe pond shrimp were identified as not needing critical habitats.

USFWS The 12 species for which we are proposing critical habitat co-occur across six ecosystems: coastal, dry forest, mesic forest, wet forest, mesic grassland and shrubland, and wet grassland and shrubland.

"It really is a testament to the interconnectedness of our species in Hawaiʻi," said Lasha-Lynn Salbosa, a classification manager with the USFWS. "All of our natural resources are cultural resources."

Establishing a critical habitat identifies landscapes for endangered species to recover. USFWS is proposing the designation of about 122,277 acres of federal, state, private and public lands to be considered for the 12 species.

If awarded, federal agencies are restricted from modifying or harming these habitats.

State agencies, private landowners and the general public are not affected by the ruling unless those entities are seeking a federal permit, license or funding.

A virtual meeting and hearing will be open to the public to comment on the proposal. The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 20, 2023. Registration for the event is required.

To view the proposal, click here.