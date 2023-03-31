Latest census data reveals more residents moving off the islands

The U.S. Census data showed the COVID-19 pandemic increased the number of local residents moving off the islands. The net population decreased by 15,077 people from April 2020 through July 2022.

2,108 residents moved from Maui County to elsewhere in the United States between April 2020 and July 2022. The net population change decreased by 411 residents.

Oʻahu had a net loss of 31,682 people from 2020 to 2022 due to domestic migration. The island also gained 5,617 international migrants. The net population decreased by 20,868 residents.

Hawaiʻi County had the biggest net population increase with more than 5,684 people joining the Big Island through birth (4,593) and people moving from other islands and the continental U.S (4,371).

Both Kauaʻi and the smallest county in the country — Kalawao — saw a pretty small change in their population with a net increase of less than 20 residents.