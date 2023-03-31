Dee Jay Mailer will continue leading Bishop Museum for the next 3 years

After a human resources crisis and the firing of three top executives, Bishop Museum hired longtime Hawaiʻi executive Dee Jay Mailer as its interim CEO earlier this year.

The board of directors voted unanimously Wednesday for Mailer to continue as head of the museum for the next three years. She started on an interim basis on Feb. 2.

The museum said it has received "enthusiastic feedback" about Mailer’s leadership from employees, donors and community members.

“In her first eight weeks on the job, she has filled critical executive positions, started work on a needed restructuring of our HR systems and begun guiding staff in envisioning the next phase of the existing 2020-2023 strategic plan," Board Chair Wayne Pitluck said in a statement.

Mailer previously served on the Bishop Museum board for four years starting in 2012.

After a months-long investigation, the board voted unanimously in January to terminate CEO Melanie Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning and Program Management Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon.

The three had been on administrative leave with pay since July 1, after the board released a statement that said there was a "failure to address and resolve serious workplace issues."