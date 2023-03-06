Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Surviving bill would give OHA $6M for an environmental study on Kakaʻako Makai

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published March 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM HST
OHA kakaako makai promenade.JPG
Office of Hawaiian Affairs
/
A concept drawing of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs' proposed "Lei of the Land Promenade" in Kakaʻako Makai, or Hakuone.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs said it is not receptive to reopening the 2012 ceded lands settlement with the state because it is not giving up its Kakaʻako Makai lands.

The statement by OHA Chairwoman Hulu Lindsey comes after lawmakers chose not to advance any of the four bills aimed at allowing OHA to develop residential towers in Kakaʻako Makai.

OHA Kakaako Makai.JPG
The Conversation
State lawmaker seeks alternatives to OHA residential development in Kakaʻako
Catherine Cruz

However, one measure did provide OHA with critical support to fund infrastructure repairs and to complete an environmental study on its 30 acres of land in Kakaʻako, known as Hakuone.

Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, amended Senate Bill 1235 to appropriate $6 million for the study and $65 million for repairs.

Hakuone.jpeg
Local News
OHA's Kakaʻako Makai housing development plan clears 1st Senate hurdle
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

SB 1235 now awaits a floor vote in the Senate, before potential action in the House where the measure is likely to face an uphill battle.

OHA Chair Lindsey said that based on ongoing discussions with House Speaker Scott Saiki and the community, OHA hopes for some forward motion toward a positive outcome this session that can satisfy all.

Tags
Local News State LegislatureKakaʻakoOffice of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA)
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories