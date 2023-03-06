Surviving bill would give OHA $6M for an environmental study on Kakaʻako Makai

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs said it is not receptive to reopening the 2012 ceded lands settlement with the state because it is not giving up its Kakaʻako Makai lands.

The statement by OHA Chairwoman Hulu Lindsey comes after lawmakers chose not to advance any of the four bills aimed at allowing OHA to develop residential towers in Kakaʻako Makai.

However, one measure did provide OHA with critical support to fund infrastructure repairs and to complete an environmental study on its 30 acres of land in Kakaʻako, known as Hakuone.

Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, amended Senate Bill 1235 to appropriate $6 million for the study and $65 million for repairs.

SB 1235 now awaits a floor vote in the Senate, before potential action in the House where the measure is likely to face an uphill battle.

OHA Chair Lindsey said that based on ongoing discussions with House Speaker Scott Saiki and the community, OHA hopes for some forward motion toward a positive outcome this session that can satisfy all.

