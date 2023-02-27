Ex-DOE employee who allegedly falsified documents charged with 3 felony theft counts

A former state Department of Education official will be arraigned in court Monday after she was arrested last week under charges accusing her of falsifying department documents to steal money.

Karie Luana Klein worked as a complex area business manager and allegedly stole more than $7,000 from the state by falsifying DOE mileage and parking forms.

Officials claim she used DOE designated purchase orders and a “P-Card” to make these orders.

The Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division has charged Klein with three felony theft counts.

She could now face up to 15 years in prison if proven guilty.

Klein's arraignment in Circuit Court of the Third Circuit in Hilo Monday will be prosecuted by SIPD Deputy Attorney General Thomas J. Michener.