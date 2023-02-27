Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Ex-DOE employee who allegedly falsified documents charged with 3 felony theft counts

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published February 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM HST
Hawaii department of education.jpeg
WikiCommons

A former state Department of Education official will be arraigned in court Monday after she was arrested last week under charges accusing her of falsifying department documents to steal money.

Karie Luana Klein worked as a complex area business manager and allegedly stole more than $7,000 from the state by falsifying DOE mileage and parking forms.

Officials claim she used DOE designated purchase orders and a “P-Card” to make these orders.

The Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division has charged Klein with three felony theft counts.

She could now face up to 15 years in prison if proven guilty.

Klein's arraignment in Circuit Court of the Third Circuit in Hilo Monday will be prosecuted by SIPD Deputy Attorney General Thomas J. Michener.

Tags
Local News Department of Educationcrime
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Stories