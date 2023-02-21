Donate
Local News

State climate commission supports governor's climate fund

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 21, 2023 at 12:08 PM HST
FILE - The Father Damien Statue welcomes visitors to the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 18, 2023.

The Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission has thrown its support behind Gov. Josh Green's plan to create a $100 million climate fund.

The 20-member commission voted unanimously to endorse the Climate Impact Fund.

Commission co-chair Dawn Chang said the fund will “set us into the future” and help the state leverage additional federal resources to fight climate change.

The fund would be housed with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which Chang also heads.

Bills to pass the Climate Impact Fund are progressing in the state House and Senate.

Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter.
