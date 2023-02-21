Donate
New law recalculates Hawaiian Electric's renewable energy total at 32%

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM HST
Despite an increase in renewable projects, Hawaiian Electric announced that its renewable portfolio standard was lower in 2022 than in 2021.

That’s because a new law passed last year changed how the utility tallies its portfolio standard.

Prior to last year, the calculation reflected the percentage of renewable electricity sold. Hawaiian Electric said this method sometimes double-counted rooftop solar.

Now, the calculation is based on renewable energy generated.

Hawaiian Electric said the new law offers a more accurate picture of its progress toward its renewable goals.

Based on the updated math, its consolidated renewable portfolio standard was 32% in 2022. The utility said it is on track to meet the state-mandated milestone of 40% renewable energy generation by 2030.

