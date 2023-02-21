Density is key to solving Hawaiʻi's housing shortage, economist says

Local economist Paul Brewbaker gave a presentation on the state's housing crisis during an hour-long webinar hosted by Sen. Stanley Chang last Friday.

Brewbaker highlighted data from state and county agencies, as well as the Bank of Hawaii, to outline a declining trend in home construction.

Within the last decade, the state was able to build 4,000 units. According to Brewbaker, that is the lowest housing production in the state since the 1950s.

Brewbaker deferred detailed solutions to lawmakers, but offered some suggestions on where developments should happen. He emphasized decision makers should set up boundaries and bandwidth.

For Hawaiʻi, Kauaʻi and Maui counties, Brewbaker believes developments can be "sprawled" out — expanding outward of towns and cities.

But for Oʻahu, he said that is no longer an option. He suggests adding density in multiple neighborhoods along public transportation stops and hubs.

"You've got to build within the urban boundary, but that means you have to build at higher density," Brewbaker said. "It seems to me that within the core, or along King Street and Beretania quarters, if you go to most European cities and most Asian cities — density is actually the solution."

"There aren't two-story walk-ups along the corridor like King Street or Beretania, there are at least four to six. And right off the top, you would triple the housing capacity."

Adding density along the rail line and urban core isn't a new idea, Brewbaker said. Those ideas date back to former Honolulu Mayor Frank Fasi, who proposed a rail project.

You can watch the webinar below: