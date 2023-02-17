Donate
State coordinator position would handle homelessness on DLNR land

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published February 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM HST
FILE - A homelessness encampment on West Oʻahu is photographed from afar. House Bill 1254 and Senate Bill 1144 would appropriate the proper funds needed to put a coordinator in charge of organizing and responding to houseless individuals on lands regulated by the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

A set of bills that would establish a full-time homeless coordinator position for the state is moving through the state Legislature.

House Bill 1254 and Senate Bill 1144 would appropriate the proper funds needed to put a coordinator in charge of organizing and responding to houseless individuals on lands regulated by the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The department said its conservation and resources enforcement division, also known as DOCARE, usually conducts clean-ups with the state's department of transportation — which gets funding from the Legislature for the removal and handling of waste on state property.

During the House's health and homelessness committee hearing this week, DLNR homelessness coordinator Pua Aiu told lawmakers she and a full-time DOCARE officer are tasked with handling Oʻahu.

But when it comes to the other islands, DLNR's land division handles clean-ups and homeless response. This is in addition to the other responsibilities DLNR personnel have.

HB 1254 was amended to include coordinator positions on Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi. Meanwhile, SB 1144 advanced with technical amendments.

Both measures head to their respective finance committees next.

Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
